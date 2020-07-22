Whistleblower in Novartis kickback settlement to get $109 mln

The former Novartis sales representative whose whistleblower lawsuit against the drugmaker led to a $678 million settlement with the federal government and various states earlier this year will receive an award of $109.4 million.

The payment for Oswald Bilotta, who accused Novartis in 2011 of routinely paying illegal kickbacks to doctors, was disclosed Wednesday in a joint filing in Manhattan federal court by Oswald and the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s office.

