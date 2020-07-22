Westlaw News
July 22, 2020 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whistleblower in Novartis kickback settlement to get $109 mln

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The former Novartis sales representative whose whistleblower lawsuit against the drugmaker led to a $678 million settlement with the federal government and various states earlier this year will receive an award of $109.4 million.

The payment for Oswald Bilotta, who accused Novartis in 2011 of routinely paying illegal kickbacks to doctors, was disclosed Wednesday in a joint filing in Manhattan federal court by Oswald and the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30BWTUr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below