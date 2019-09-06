Whistleblower lawsuit against device maker revived a second time

A federal appears court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee of medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc accusing the company of fraudulently billing Medicare for devices without required doctors’ orders.

Circuit Judge Wallace Tashima of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said Friday that Geraldine Godecke, who worked for Kinetic Concepts Inc until she was fired in 2007, had adequately alleged a pattern of fraudulent billing despite not citing specific bills.

