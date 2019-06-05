Westlaw News
June 5, 2019 / 11:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whistleblower’s estate will ask SCOTUS to resolve circuit split on FCA’s 'first-to-file' rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for the estate of a whistleblower in a lawsuit against Millennium Health on Wednesday said they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the False Claims Act’s so-called “first-to-file” rule is jurisdictional in nature.

Robert Cunningham’s estate revealed its plans in a brief asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to delay sending back to a lower court a dispute over which of several whistleblowers is entitled to a cut of a $227 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31dq93l

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below