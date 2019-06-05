Whistleblower’s estate will ask SCOTUS to resolve circuit split on FCA’s 'first-to-file' rule

Lawyers for the estate of a whistleblower in a lawsuit against Millennium Health on Wednesday said they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the False Claims Act’s so-called “first-to-file” rule is jurisdictional in nature.

Robert Cunningham’s estate revealed its plans in a brief asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to delay sending back to a lower court a dispute over which of several whistleblowers is entitled to a cut of a $227 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31dq93l