October 18, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Drug wholesale CEOs charged with selling diverted, expensive medications

Nate Raymond

The chief executives of two drug wholesale distributors and two other men have been indicted on charges that they participated in a scheme to buy and sell expensive medications they acquired from sources who in turn had obtained them through theft and fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Miami announced the charges on Friday against Joshua Joles, the CEO of Arizona-based LLC Wholesale Supply LLC, and Mohammad Salemi, the CEO of Wholesalers Group Inc in Puerto Rico.

