Judge enjoins Wisconsin Medicaid law that barred transgender treatments

A federal judge has permanently barred enforcement of a Wisconsin law that barred transgender Medicaid recipients from obtaining coverage for medically-prescribed gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatment.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin, ruled on Friday the statute discriminated against transgender people on the basis of their sex and diagnosis in violation of federal laws governing Medicaid and the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MtDK23