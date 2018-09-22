Six states sue U.S. over 'unlawful' health insurance fee

Six states have sued the Trump administration in an effort to avoid paying what they describe as an illegal tax under the federal Affordable Care Act.

In a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas federal court, the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska said that the agency calculated the Health Insurance Providers Fee (HIPF), a liability imposed on health insurers by the ACA, in a way that unlawfully forces states to pick up some of the cost for the year 2018.

