FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 22, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Six states sue U.S. over 'unlawful' health insurance fee

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Six states have sued the Trump administration in an effort to avoid paying what they describe as an illegal tax under the federal Affordable Care Act.

In a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas federal court, the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska said that the agency calculated the Health Insurance Providers Fee (HIPF), a liability imposed on health insurers by the ACA, in a way that unlawfully forces states to pick up some of the cost for the year 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NwbCfU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.