Law firms go to trial over cut of Pfizer's $785 million settlement

Three law firms that represented a whistleblower in a lawsuit that led Pfizer Inc to pay a $784.6 million settlement after the a U.S. Justice Department intervened went to trial on Monday in a fight over who should share in the legal fees.

At issue in the bench trial before U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston are claims by law firms Vezina & Gattuso and Boone & Stone that they are owed a $24.9 million cut of the $37.4 million set aside for attorneys’ fees.

