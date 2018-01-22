FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:03 PM

Law firms go to trial over cut of Pfizer's $785 million settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Three law firms that represented a whistleblower in a lawsuit that led Pfizer Inc to pay a $784.6 million settlement after the a U.S. Justice Department intervened went to trial on Monday in a fight over who should share in the legal fees.

At issue in the bench trial before U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston are claims by law firms Vezina & Gattuso and Boone & Stone that they are owed a $24.9 million cut of the $37.4 million set aside for attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mZDSbo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
