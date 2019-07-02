Westlaw News
July 2, 2019 / 11:29 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Pfizer's Wyeth loses bid to duck hormone-therapy lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Pfizer Inc’s Wyeth unit must face a class action alleging that the drugmaker misled California women by downplaying risks including breast cancer associated with its hormone-replacement therapy products, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Houston in San Diego on Monday ruled the plaintiffs presented sufficient evidence for a jury to decide whether Wyeth’s alleged misrepresentations caused women to buy Prempro, Premarin and Premphase.

