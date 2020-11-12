Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Research institutions to get $142 mln from Wyeth hormone-replacement settlement

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Six medical research institutions in California will get $142 million of a $200 million settlement paid by Wyeth Inc to resolve claims that it misled women about the cancer risks associated with its hormone replacement therapy products, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S District Judge John Houston in San Diego confirmed the so-called cy pres award - money left over from a class action settlement distributed to charity after class members have claimed their share - on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2UoT0iK

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up