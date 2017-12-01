FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel recommends Zika testing of donated blood be relaxed
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 6:23 PM / in an hour

FDA panel recommends Zika testing of donated blood be relaxed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended that the requirements for screening blood donations for the Zika virus be relaxed due to diminished risk of transfusion-transmitted infection.

The advisory panel voted that instead of requiring Zika virus testing on each individual blood donation, tests could be conducted on “mini-pools” in which blood samples are pooled before testing.

In 2016 the FDA advised U.S. blood centers to screen all blood donations for Zika. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

