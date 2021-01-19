FDA rejects GSK's request to weigh in on Zofran birth defect litigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected GlaxoSmithKline’s request to weigh in on a key question in lawsuits by women who say the drugmaker failed to warn them that taking the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

The FDA in a letter dated Friday declined a request GSK made in November 2019 that asked the agency to consider whether certain studies and information the plaintiffs claim the drugmaker withheld from the regulator warranted a change to Zofran’s warning label.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oUiVwt