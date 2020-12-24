Merck must turn over emails in Zostavax MDL, despite claims of privilege

Merck & Co must turn over internal emails about potential changes to the label of its shingles vaccine Zostavax to plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation who claim the vaccine caused severe injuries, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle in Philadelphia, who is overseeing more than 1,800 lawsuits in the MDL, ruled on Wednesday that all but part of one of the 22 documents in dispute were not shielded by attorney-client privilege, even though communications involving Merck corporate counsel were included.

