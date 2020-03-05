IN BRIEF: Opioid maker Insys' founder, other execs lose bid to delay prison

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and four other former executives on Thursday lost a bid to delay going to prison while they appeal their convictions for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe the drugmaker’s opioid medication and defraud insurers into paying for it.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said John Kapoor, Insys’ ex-chairman, and the other former executives did not raise a substantial question of law or fact in their planned appeals that would likely result in the reversal of their convictions.

