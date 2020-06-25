Company News
REFILE-Air France-KLM: KLM aid package will be 3.4 billion euros

AMSTERDAM, June 25 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on its website on Thursday that its KLM subsidiary will receive a 3.4 billion euro bailout package “to overcome the crisis and to prepare for the future.”

The headline was published on the Air France-KLM Group website but the underlying press release was not accessible.

The Dutch finance ministry has said it will confirm details of a 2-4 billion euro bailout package for KLM on Friday. Reuters first reported the 3.4 billion euro figure earlier on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Dan Grebler)

