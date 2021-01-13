Bolivia says signs contract with India's Serum Institute for 5 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

LA PAZ, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Bolivian government said on Wednesday that it had signed a contract with India’s Serum Institute for supply of 5 mln doses of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine.
President Luis Arce said that combined with another recent deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine dosages from Russia, Bolivia now expected to be able to inoculate all of its vaccinable population. (Reporting By Danny Ramos Writing by Christian Plumb Editing by Daniel Flynn)
