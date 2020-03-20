Aeromexico to slash flights over coronavirus shock - memo

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico will reduce domestic flight capacity by 35% and international capacity by 50% in response to the shock to demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to an internal company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

In the memo, Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa said the measures meant the airline would need to ground 40 aircraft immediately and that more would probably follow.

An Aeromexico spokesman declined to comment on the memo.