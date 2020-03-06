Coronavirus-related healthcare cost in Australia estimated at $660 mln - PM

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday the cost to the country’s public healthcare system from the coronavirus outbreak is estimated at about A$1 billion ($661.10 million).

Morrison announced a new initiative in which the federal government would evenly share this cost with the states. The arrangement relates to all COVID-19-related expenses incurred by hospitals since Jan 21.

Australia has so recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly people have died from the virus. While the majority contracted the disease overseas before returning home, Australia is on heightened alert as the pathogen begins to spread locally. ($1 = 1.5126 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham and Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)