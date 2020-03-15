Carmakers, union form joint coronavirus task force

March 15 (Reuters) - Carmakers General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) are forming a coronavirus task force along with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to tackle challenges related to the virus outbreak.

The task force, which would be focusing on areas including vehicle production plans, is being headed by UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manley, the parties said in a joint statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru )