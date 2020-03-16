New BoE Governor Bailey promises more "prompt action" will come when needed - BBC

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey promised on Monday that more “prompt action” would be coming from the central bank when needed to help Britain’s economy weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

In his first public appearance since succeeding Mark Carney, Bailey told BBC News that the BoE was “very keen” to ensure the damage to the economy will not permanently impair Britain’s growth prospects in future.

“That’s why you saw prompt action last week, that’s why you will see prompt action again when we need to take it, and the public can be assured of that,” he said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)