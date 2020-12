FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa in a statement on Wednesday set the requirements for approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the country.

Anvisa said vaccine authorizations would be analyzed case-by-case and producers should still seek usual registration for the vaccines. To gain emergency approval, all vaccines must be in phase 3 of trials, Anvisa said.