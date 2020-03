BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesliga and second division will pause at least until April 2 due to the coronavirus, DFL CEO Christian Seifert said on Monday.

Germany’s top two divisions did not play this weekend after play was suspended due to the outbreak of the virus. Seifert said any decision on the future of the season would be taken in the week of March 30. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alex Richardson)