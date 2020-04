April 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday it has stood down about 95% of its employees due to the suspension of gaming and other non-essential services at its Melbourne and Perth resorts because of coronavirus restrictions.

The company has stood down more than 11,500 of its employees on a full or partial basis.

The casino operator also said it has registered for the Australian government’s wage subsidy package. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)