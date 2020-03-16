Danske Bank expects lower net income this year, suspends outlook

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest lender Danske Bank expects lower net income this year and has suspended its 2020 outlook due to uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook linked to coronavirus, it said on Monday.

“As the current situation is unprecedented, and it is very difficult to predict the economic impact, Danske Bank has decided to suspend its net profit guidance for 2020,” it said.

It expects to provide a new outlook in connection with its first-quarter earnings on April 30, it said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey)