Bonds News
April 1, 2020 / 9:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark's central bank chief brushes aside quantitative easing tool

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank chief on Wednesday rejected the idea of quantitative easing (QE), or large-scale buying of assets, as a tool to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The short answer to that question is that fixed exchange-rate policy and QE do not fit well together,” central bank governor Lars Rohde told journalists.

EU member Denmark conducts a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy to keep its currency steady within a narrow band against the euro, and the central bank changes interest rates for the sole purpose of carrying out that mandate. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

