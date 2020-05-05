Germany's Bavaria plans end-May tourism revival

MUNICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism at the end of this month, the state’s premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with hotels opening their doors for the Pentecost weekend on May 30, albeit with restrictions.

Soeder said that restaurants would also open from mid-May in the wealthy Alpine state, though with distancing requirements to minimise the risk of the coronavirus passing between guests, and they would need to close at 10 p.m.

“We will allow hotels and tourism from the Pentecost weekend, the 30th, but without saunas, wellness facilities or swimming pools,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)