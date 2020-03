March 18 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining said on Wednesday its had temporarily stopped operations at its Peruvian mines following a 15-day emergency in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hochschild operates two mines in Peru and one in Argentina, which, the company said, remains operational. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)