Lithuania extends pandemic lockdown as COVID cases surge on

VILNIUS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The outgoing Lithuanian government on Wednesday extended a lockdown in the country until Dec. 17, when the new government is expected to take over, as COVID-19 cases in the country continued to soar.

The Lithuanian government said the lockdown had stabilised new infections at about 11,000 per week, twice as high as during the week of Nov. 4 when the three-week lockdown was announced.

“The spread has slowed somewhat, but the situation remains really serious,” Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said during a televised cabinet session. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; editing by Niklas Pollard)