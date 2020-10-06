Mexico reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases, deaths

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen through a plastic while taking a swab sample from a woman for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Lazaro Cardenas Park in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported on Monday 28,115 new coronavirus infections and 2,789 deaths, both record one-day increases, as the health ministry changed how it classifies some cases and deaths.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 789,780, with a total reported death toll of 81,877.

The health ministry said the record jump includes cases and deaths that date back to June.

True total figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.