May 9, 2020 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. FDA grants emergency use authorization to Quidel for first antigen test for COVID-19

May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday approved emergency use authorization (EUA) to Quidel Corp for the first COVID-19 antigen test.

The emergency use authorization was issued late Friday to Quidel for the Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, the agency said.

The FDA said the authorization is for an antigen test, which is a new type of diagnostic test designed for rapid detection of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA on Friday also authorized the first diagnostic test for the new coronavirus that allows patients to collect saliva samples at home. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

