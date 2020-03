BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - The March 31 friendly international between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg will take place behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Germany’s Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The virus has already had an impact in German football with several Bundesliga games to be played hind closed doors. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, Writing by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Mark Heinrich)