Corrections News
March 4, 2020 / 11:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-S.Korea finance minister calls for global policy coordination to combat virus

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word “it” in quote in second paragraph)

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Thursday said global economies need to coordinate policies to help the world economy withstand the fallout from the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 is a serious global risk that impacts the world economy, and there are limits to it if each country uses its own set of tools,” Hong Nam-ki said in a statement released after his conference call with the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy-setting body of the International Monetary Fund.

The call was held on Wednesday, a finance ministry statement showed.

A strong set of “policy mix” is needed to reduce the overall cost of the response and minimize production disruptions, he added.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below