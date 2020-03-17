S.Korea reports 84 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,320 -KCDC

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

This marks the third day in a row that the daily increase in new cases was below 100, compared with a Feb. 29 peak of 909.

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the coronavirus as the rate of new infections continued to drop, although authorities noted another large cluster had emerged in the greater Seoul area. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)