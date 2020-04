JUBA, April 5 (Reuters) - South Sudan has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, its vice president said on Sunday, becoming the latest African nation to report a case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Riek Machar said a 29-year old patient arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28, and that she was being treated in isolation. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)