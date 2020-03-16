Healthcare
Ferry company Stena Line to cut 950 jobs in Sweden due coronavirus

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Ferry company Stena Line will cut 950 jobs in Sweden as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the travel restrictions imposed by several countries, the company said on Monday.

The company was experiencing a “drastic decline” in travel bookings as a result, with the worst effect experienced in Scandinavia, it said. “At present, it is estimated that passenger operations will not recover before the peak season in summer,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alex Richardson)

