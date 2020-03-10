UPDATE 1-Swedish c.bank ready to act over coronavirus, rate cut not first option

* Liquidity measures most important if needed

STOCKHOLM, March 10 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank is ready to act should the economic effects of the coronavirus warrant it, with measures to improve liquidity at the top of the list, Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement to parliament published by the Riksbank on Tuesday.

Stock markets around the world have tumbled in recent days amid mounting worries that supply chain disruptions for companies and effects on consumers will cause a sharp downturn.

The Riksbank said that some impact on Sweden was unavoidable with a risk that companies’ access to credit and liquidity could be impaired.

So far, thanks to the quantitative easing programme launched by the Riksbank in 2015, there was plenty of liquidity in the system, Governor Ingves said, but that could change.

“The Board’s judgement is that the Riksbank’s balance sheet should not, if nothing else, decrease in the coming year,” Ingves told parliament’s finance committee.

Should more need to be done, the Riksbank could offer more generous terms for loans to banks or conduct direct purchases of securities.

However, the Riksbank looks unlikely to follow the example of the Federal Reserve and cut its benchmark rate.

“A lower rate, we don’t see at the moment as the most important measure from our side,” he said.

“Working actively with the balance sheet is a central part of monetary policy in the current circumstances,” he added.

The Riksbank held its benchmark rate unchanged at zero at its meeting in February after ending a near five-year period with negative rates at the end of 2019.

The next policy decision is scheduled to be announced on April 28.