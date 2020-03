March 16 (Reuters) - Unite Group, which owns and manages student accommodation in the UK, said on Monday it would scale back its summer business programme due to the coronavirus outbreak, but added it had not seen any significant impact on its sales.

The company provides homes to 74,000 students across 177 properties in 27 university towns and cities. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)