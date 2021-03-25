U.S. NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy could draw out COVID pandemic

FILE PHOTO: National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins holds a model of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 2, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - People who are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccines could end up prolonging the pandemic, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Thursday.

Collins said in an interview with Fox News that he is not worried about having enough vaccine supply but whether enough Americans will take the vaccines to reach herd immunity. “That could basically cause this pandemic to go on much longer than it needs to,” he said.