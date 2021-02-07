U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help,” Yellen said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Yellen said the administration was considering the risk the stimulus plan could cause inflation, but said: “We have good tools to deal with that risk if it materializes.”

Yellen and other administration officials have warned repeatedly that the danger to the economy would be going too small with stimulus efforts, not too large.