Distressed debt investors chart more healthcare opportunities

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (LPC) - Managers of distressed debt funds in the US are touting investment opportunities in the healthcare services space as heightened competition and aging infrastructure take a toll on the companies’ ability to service their debt.

Ancillary service providers, including diagnostics businesses and senior living facilities, are expected to face increased defaults and Chapter 11 protection filings as declining profits hinder their ability to invest and upgrade accommodations and keep up with competitors, sources familiar with the sector said.

Yield-hungry investors attracted by companies’ property value or asset collateral are jumping into the industry, which after consumer goods and retailers looks to be the next frontier when it comes to picking up troubled assets.

“Distressed investors are moving quickly on (healthcare services) opportunities because there is a glut of capital and competition (for assets),” said one restructuring advisor. “Healthcare acquisitions give investors a way of capitalizing on companies that have not been able to invest in their facilities.”

Lower patient occupancy, particularly in assisted living facilities, is also adding strain to the healthcare sector. Would-be occupants are opting for personalized in-home care due to deteriorating aged care facilities while medical professionals are increasingly open to offering their services beyond the confines of a single facility.

“Some of these facilities struggle with poor management and maintenance capabilities,” said a bankruptcy lawyer. “So naturally, home care is a good option.”

ASSISTED LIVING WOES

Trident Holding, which provides diagnostics at assisted living facilities, is the latest to feel the pinch of an industry scarred by cash flow constraints.

The medical services firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 11, citing financial stress incurred since losing business from key customers such as post-acute care, assisted living facilities and correctional centers that are equally hamstrung.

Trident, which has approximately US$219.7m in outstanding first-lien debt, is also requesting up to US$50m in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing through a two-draw new money term loan from hedge fund Silver Point Capital. The DIP loan matures in July 2019 and pays 800bp over Libor, according to court documents.

In return, the fund is expected to snap up Trident’s equity and flip back to profit the operations of the fledgling diagnostics provider.

“As far as turnaround projects go, healthcare is up there with other consumer-oriented product offerings like retail, and offer distressed investors a good chance to pick up yield or collateral” said the restructuring advisor.

Emergency center operator Legacy Holdings, for example, sold six care facilities in November amid a court-supervised asset sale that was part of a bankruptcy protection filing it submitted in July last year, according to documents filed with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Legacy, which operates the Neighbors-branded emergency centers, blamed its woes on increased competition and lamented it had prematurely expanded with new centers in “less favorable locations” including in rural areas of Texas, the company said in court documents.

Atrium Health, an assisted living facilities operator in Wisconsin and Michigan, went a step further, bypassing bankruptcy for a fire sale last September. The company began shuttering facilities in the Midwest in January after it chose not to service more than US$13.5m in debt owed at the time it filed for receivership.

The financial strain has also spread to the hospital space, according to the Distress Indices Report from law firm Polsinelli’s.

The indices, which are based on Chapter 11 filings for companies with more than US$1m in assets, reveal that more than 20 hospitals have sought court-supervised bankruptcy protection between 2016 and the end of the third quarter last year.

Bankruptcy filings overall are down 53% since the indices first started keeping records in 2010. However, healthcare-related distressed situations have increased by an astonishing 305%, according to the report’s findings. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman.Editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)