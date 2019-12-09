Financials
Israel's Peregrine Ventures raises $115 mln medical tech fund

TEL AVIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peregrine Ventures, an Israeli venture capital fund focused on medical technology, said on Monday it closed its fourth fund, raising $115 million.

Peregrine said its partners include institutional and private equity investors from Israel, the United States, Europe and Australia.

Peregrine 4 will invest in early and late stage rounds of medical technology startups. Peregrine now has over $200 million under management, and an equal amount available for co-investment, follow-on, and late stage investments in its portfolio companies from Peregrine 1, 2, and 3.

The firm has completed 10 exits totalling more than $2 billion in cumulative value.

“There is a huge demand, and opportunity, in medical technologies in Israel and foreign investors recognise this,” Peregrine managing partner Eyal Lifschitz said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

