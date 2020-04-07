Tyto Care raises $50 mln as demand for virtual healthcare grows

JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - Israeli virtual healthcare company Tyto Care raised $50 million to keep pace with surging demand for global telehealth adoption, the company said on Tuesday.

Tyto Care said its technology enables remote medical exams of the lungs, heart, throat and ears, and other tests, allowing medical professionals to avoid exposure during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding round was led by Insight Partners, Olive Tree Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures LLC, bringing the company’s total funding to over $105 million.

The investment, the company said, will allow it to expand commercialization in the United States, Europe and Asia as well as to introduce new product capabilities.

To meet the rising demand, Tyto Care said it is expediting production to fulfill three times more devices than originally forecasted for the coming quarters. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)