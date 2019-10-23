U.S.-Israeli health tech firm Viz.ai raises $50 million

TEL AVIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Viz.ai, which developed healthcare software using artificial intelligence, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million in a funding round led by Greenoaks.

Threshold Ventures, CRV and existing investors GV and Kleiner Perkins also participated in the round.

Viz.ai uses deep learning algorithms to identify a suspected large vessel occlusion - a disabling type of stroke - in a CT scan and alerts the stroke team specialist within minutes.

The company, which is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, said this has the potential to significantly reduce the time to treatment and increase a patient’s chances of a good outcome.

This funding will enable the company to expand in more disease states and geographies, CEO Chris Mansi said.

Viz.ai’s acute ischemic stroke software is available in over 300 U.S. hospitals. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)