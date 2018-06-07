Israel's Zebra Medical Vision raises $30 million

TEL AVIV, June 7 (Reuters) - Israeli startup Zebra Medical Vision said on Thursday it raised $30 million in an investment round led by healthcare fund aMoon, bringing its total raised to date to $50 million.

Strategic healthcare investors Aurum, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc and Intermountain Healthcare also participated in the funding.

Zebra Medical Vision said it has been developing an automated artificial intelligence-based chest x-ray reader. The analytics product was trained using nearly 2 million images to identify 40 different common clinical findings.

Zebra’s technology will help provide physicians and healthcare systems with tools to increase capacity while improving patient care, said Dr. Yair Schindel, managing partner at aMoon. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)