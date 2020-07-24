FACTBOX-U.S. airlines burn cash as COVID-19 hits travel demand

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are collectively bleeding billions of dollars a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought travel to a virtual halt, leaving several of them carrying huge costs as revenues plunged. Here is a look at the amount of cash some of the prominent U.S. carriers are burning every day. AIRLINES DAILY CASH PROJECTED LIQUIDITY DEBT BURN IN Q2 CASH BURN ALASKA AIR About $13 Sees cash burn Held $3.8 Had total mln while in July to be billion in adjusted debt exiting higher than in cash and of $4.29 bln as March, and June; says aims marketable of June 30 $4 mln in to achieve cash securities June breakeven by as of July year-end while 22 operating at levels 35% below 2019; Says would likely need as many as 7,000 fewer active employees in Q4 AMERICAN About $55 Expects Q3 burn Ended Q2 Had $28.70 bln AIRLINES mln on an rates to be well with $10.2 in long-term average below Q2 rate, bln of debt and and Q4 rates to available finance leases, be lower than liquidity, net of current one-third including maturities, as a net $3.6 of June 30 bln raised in the quarter through offerings of common stock, convertibl e bonds and secured bonds DELTA AIR $100 mln in Expects an Had $15.7 Had total debt LINES late March, uptick in demand bln in and finance and $27 mln and cost cuts to liquidity lease in June help it achieve at the end obligations of breakeven cash of June $24.64 bln as burn by the end of June 30 of the year SOUTHWEST $23 mln on Sees Q3 burn Ended Q2 Had $8.91 bln AIRLINES an average rate to be with of long-term similar to Q2's liquidity debt less $23 mln per day of $15.5 current bln maturities as of June 30 SPIRIT Trending Sees Q3 cash Had Long-term debt AIRLINES from about burn to range unrestrict and finance $9.5 mln in between $3 mln ed cash, leases, less April to and $4 mln cash current about $1.5 equivalent maturities of mln in June s, and $2.33 bln as of short-term June 30 investment s of $1.2 bln as of June 30 UNITED $40 mln on $15 mln-$20 mln Total Had $19.75 bln AIRLINES an average in Q4 liquidity in long-term as of July debt plus 20 was long-term about obligations $15.2 bln; under finance expects and operating liquidity leases as of at the end June 30 of Q3 to be over $18 bln (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)