Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

FACTBOX-U.S. airlines raise cash burn estimates as COVID-19 pain continues

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Updates)
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Several U.S. airlines have raised their
daily cash burn forecast due to this year's coronavirus-driven
collapse in travel, as a batch of new lockdowns and advisories
discourage Christmas and New Year flying.
    Here is how much cash some prominent U.S. carriers are
burning every day. 

 AIRLINE  DAILY   PREVIOU  CURREN  LIQUIDITY          DEBT
 S        CASH    S CASH   T                          
          BURN    BURN     CASH                       
          IN Q3   FORECAS  BURN                       
                  T        FORECA                     
                           ST                         
 AMERICA  $44     $25      Sees    Ended Q3 with      $30.08 bln
 N        mln on  mln-$30  cash    about $13.6 bln    in
 AIRLINE  averag  mln per  burn    in total           long-term
 S        e       day in   at      available          debt and
                  Q4       high    liquidity          finance
                           end of                     leases,
                           $25                        net of
                           mln-$3                     current
                           0 mln                      maturities
                           per                        , as of
                           day                        Sept. 30
                           range                      
                           in Q4                      
 DELTA    $24              Says    Ended Q3 with      $34.9 bln
 AIR      mln on           slowdo  $21.6 bln in       in total
 LINES    averag           wn      liquidity          debt and
          e                pressu                     finance
                           red                        lease
                           cash                       obligation
                           burn                       s as of
                           by                         Sept. 30
                           about                      
                           $2 mln                     
                           per                        
                           day                        
                           and                        
                           now                        
                           expect                     
                           s                          
                           about                      
                           $12                        
                           mln to                     
                           $14                        
                           mln                        
                           per                        
                           day in                     
                           Q4                         
                                                      
 SOUTHWE  $16     About    $10     Ended Q3 with      $10.14 bln
 ST       mln     $11 mln  mln to  $15.6 bln in       in
 AIRLINE          per day  $11     total liquidity    long-term
 S                         mln                        debt less
                           per                        current
                           day in                     maturities
                           Q4                         as of
                                                      Sept. 30
 SPIRIT   $2.3             About   Ended Q3 with      $3.07 bln
 AIRLINE  mln on           $2 mln  $2.1 bln in        in
 S        averag           per     unrestricted       long-term
 <SAVE.N  e                day in  cash, cash         debt and
 >                         Q4      equivalents and    finance
                                   short-term         leases,
                                   investment         less
                                   securities         current
                                                      maturities
                                                      as of
                                                      Sept.30
                                                      
 UNITED   $25     $15 mln  $24     Ended Q3 with      $22.30 bln
 AIRLINE  mln on  to $20   mln to  about  $19.4 bln   in
 S        averag  mln in   $26     in total           long-term
          e       Q4       mln     available          debt as of
                           per     liquidity          Sept. 30
                           day in                     
                           Q4                         
 
 (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up