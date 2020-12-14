FACTBOX-U.S. airlines raise cash burn estimates as COVID-19 pain continues

(Updates) Dec 14 (Reuters) - Several U.S. airlines have raised their daily cash burn forecast due to this year's coronavirus-driven collapse in travel, as a batch of new lockdowns and advisories discourage Christmas and New Year flying. Here is how much cash some prominent U.S. carriers are burning every day. AIRLINE DAILY PREVIOU CURREN LIQUIDITY DEBT S CASH S CASH T BURN BURN CASH IN Q3 FORECAS BURN T FORECA ST AMERICA $44 $25 Sees Ended Q3 with $30.08 bln N mln on mln-$30 cash about $13.6 bln in AIRLINE averag mln per burn in total long-term S e day in at available debt and Q4 high liquidity finance end of leases, $25 net of mln-$3 current 0 mln maturities per , as of day Sept. 30 range in Q4 DELTA $24 Says Ended Q3 with $34.9 bln AIR mln on slowdo $21.6 bln in in total LINES averag wn liquidity debt and e pressu finance red lease cash obligation burn s as of by Sept. 30 about $2 mln per day and now expect s about $12 mln to $14 mln per day in Q4 SOUTHWE $16 About $10 Ended Q3 with $10.14 bln ST mln $11 mln mln to $15.6 bln in in AIRLINE per day $11 total liquidity long-term S mln debt less per current day in maturities Q4 as of Sept. 30 SPIRIT $2.3 About Ended Q3 with $3.07 bln AIRLINE mln on $2 mln $2.1 bln in in S averag per unrestricted long-term <SAVE.N e day in cash, cash debt and > Q4 equivalents and finance short-term leases, investment less securities current maturities as of Sept.30 UNITED $25 $15 mln $24 Ended Q3 with $22.30 bln AIRLINE mln on to $20 mln to about $19.4 bln in S averag mln in $26 in total long-term e Q4 mln available debt as of per liquidity Sept. 30 day in Q4 (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)