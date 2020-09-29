Airline traffic upturn stalled since 75% August decline - IATA

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A modest summer upturn in global air travel has stalled since August, when traffic was down 75%, the airline industry’s main global body IATA said on Tuesday.
Last month’s slight pickup was driven by domestic routes, where traffic was down 50% year-on-year in terms that reflect distance flown as well as passenger numbers, IATA said. International travel was down 88%.
Since then, “the improvement that we saw in the summer months has more or less stopped,” IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said during an online briefing. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
