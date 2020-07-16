FACTBOX-Airlines shrink workforce as coronavirus cripples travel

July 16 (Reuters) - Global airlines, which had warned of drastically shrinking their workforce due to a collapse in air travel amid the coronavirus crisis, are now serving layoff notices to employees, sending them on unpaid leave or seeking voluntary retirements. The following table lists some carriers that have announced changes to their workforce in the face of continuing COVID-19 pandemic: AIRLINE RIC CHANGES AIR FRANCE The carrier plans to cut 6,560, or 16% of jobs, at the main airline by the end of 2022, and another 1,020 jobs will go over the next three years at sister airline "HOP!", representing 42% of staff AMERICAN The airline, with more than 130,000 AIRLINES employees in 2019, is sending 25,000 GROUP INC notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and has warned that demand for air travel is slowing again as COVID-19 cases increase and states re-establish quarantine restrictions AZUL SA The Brazilian airline has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, or about 7% of its staff DELTA AIR About 17,000 workers at Delta, which LINES INC had more than 91,000 employees in 2019, opted for buyouts and over 45,000 are taking varying short-term unpaid leave KENYA To lay off an unspecified number of AIRWAYS workers, reduce its network and get rid of some assets due to the coronavirus crisis LUFTHANSA Germany's Lufthansa, which employs about 138,000 people, will cut 20% of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan QANTAS Australia's airline is axing at least AIRWAYS LTD 20% of its workforce under a sweeping cost-saving plan. The 6,000 job cuts will come from across the airline's 29,000 workforce. A further 15,000 workers will remain furloughed until Qantas begins operating more flights UNITED The airline has sent 36,000 furlough AIRLINES notices, representing about 45% of HOLDINGS INC workers (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)