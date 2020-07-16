Company News
July 16, 2020 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Airlines shrink workforce as coronavirus cripples travel

    July 16 (Reuters) - Global airlines, which had warned of
drastically shrinking their workforce due to a collapse in air
travel amid the coronavirus crisis, are now serving layoff
notices to employees, sending them on unpaid leave or seeking
voluntary retirements.
    The following table lists some carriers that have announced
changes to their workforce in the face of continuing COVID-19
pandemic:
    
 AIRLINE       RIC        CHANGES
 AIR FRANCE               The carrier plans to cut 6,560, or 16%
                          of jobs, at the main airline by the
                          end of 2022, and another 1,020 jobs
                          will go over the next three years at
                          sister airline "HOP!", representing
                          42% of staff             
                          
 AMERICAN                 The airline, with more than 130,000
 AIRLINES                 employees in 2019, is sending 25,000
 GROUP INC                notices of potential furloughs to
                          frontline workers and has warned that
                          demand for air travel is slowing again
                          as COVID-19 cases increase and states
                          re-establish quarantine restrictions
                                      
                          
 AZUL SA                  The Brazilian airline has laid off
                          nearly 1,000 employees, or about 7% of
                          its staff             
                          
 DELTA AIR                About 17,000 workers at Delta, which
 LINES INC                had more than 91,000 employees in
                          2019, opted for buyouts and over
                          45,000 are taking varying short-term
                          unpaid leave             
                          
 KENYA                    To lay off an unspecified number of
 AIRWAYS                  workers, reduce its network and get
                          rid of some assets due to the
                          coronavirus crisis             
                          
 LUFTHANSA                Germany's Lufthansa, which employs
                          about 138,000 people, will cut 20% of
                          its leadership positions and 1,000
                          administrative jobs in a restructuring
                          plan             
                          
 QANTAS                   Australia's airline is axing at least
 AIRWAYS LTD              20% of its workforce under a sweeping
                          cost-saving plan. The 6,000 job cuts
                          will come from across the airline's
                          29,000 workforce. A further 15,000
                          workers will remain furloughed until
                          Qantas begins operating more flights
                                      
                          
 UNITED                   The airline has sent 36,000 furlough
 AIRLINES                 notices, representing about 45% of
 HOLDINGS INC             workers             
                          
 
    

 (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
