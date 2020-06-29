Canada's Alberta cuts general tax rate, unveils C$10 bln infrastructure program

June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world’s third-largest oil reserves, said on Monday it will cut its general business tax rate to 8% from 10% and invest C$10 billion in infrastructure projects as it seeks to recover from the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney said the tax cut would take effect July 1 and described the program as the largest infrastructure investment in Alberta’s history. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)