June 29, 2020 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Alberta cuts general tax rate, unveils C$10 bln infrastructure program

June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world’s third-largest oil reserves, said on Monday it will cut its general business tax rate to 8% from 10% and invest C$10 billion in infrastructure projects as it seeks to recover from the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney said the tax cut would take effect July 1 and described the program as the largest infrastructure investment in Alberta’s history. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

