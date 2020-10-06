AMC says 80% of U.S. theaters will remain open

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Tuesday more than 80% of its theaters in the country would remain open as several new movies are lined up for release in October and November.

Rival Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, said on Monday it would close all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)