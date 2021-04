FILE PHOTO: Staff member handles AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in storage at Region Hovedstaden's Vaccine Center, Copenhagen, Denmark February 11, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.

Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.